Hy-Vee and first responders give away hams to families in need.(KTIV)
By Elizabeth Breen
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Hy-Vee teamed up with Hormel Foods and first responders to host it’s fifth annual “Hy-Vee Hams for the Holidays Giveaway” event to distribute hams to families in need. The event will take place in 19 locations, delivering nearly 7,400 hams in total. In Sioux City, 300 hams were given away. The campaign is meant to help provide hunger relief in communities served by Hy-Vee stores.

The event was held at Riverside Park in Sioux City from 5 p.m. until all of the hams were distributed via a contactless drive-thru service.

This year’s “Hams for the Holidays” campaign kicks off Hy-Vee’s “Food Bank Fridays” initiative to raise funds to help supply local food banks. The campaign will run daily at Hy-Vee’s more than 285 stores for the next several months. Customers are invited to go in-store or visit Hy-VeeAislesOnline.com to make a $1 or $5 donation to go toward their local, Feeding America-affiliated food bank.

