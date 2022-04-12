Advertisement

Pay it forward: Daughter paying off mother’s house after winning $1M lottery prize

A lucky lottery winner says she plans to help pay for her mother's home with her recent winnings.
A lucky lottery winner says she plans to help pay for her mother's home with her recent winnings.(Florida Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida woman says she plans to “pay it forward” with her recent lottery winnings.

Tenesia Hollins, 41, of Pensacola, Florida, became the Florida Lottery’s latest millionaire as officials said she claimed a $1 million prize from the new 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game on April 6.

Hollins said she purchased her winning ticket from a Winn-Dixie supermarket. According to lottery officials, the retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

Lottery officials said that the 41-year-old chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

When asked what she plans to do with her winnings, Hollins told lottery representatives that the first thing she wants to do is pay off her mother’s house.

“She’s done so much for me growing up; this is the least I can do for her,” Hollins said.

Lottery officials said the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game features the largest prize of a $25 million jackpot for scratch-offs in the state, and the game has the best odds to become an instant millionaire.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Lelko, 45, will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death,...
Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested
Risk for severe weather Tuesday evening
Tornado watch issued for parts of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota until 10 PM
Liliana Gutierrez
Driver in fatal New Year’s Day shooting sentenced to 7 years in prison
Chet Wilcox is facing multiple charges after a pursuit over the weekend through multiple...
One man arrested after pursuit through multiple northeast Nebraska counties
The beds were sold online at Wayfair.com, Costco.com, Cymax.com and Amazon.com.
Bed recalled after 79-year-old woman died

Latest News

SCCSD to eliminate 17 positions, offer new jobs
Employees at Red's All Natural wore blue on Tuesday for autism awareness.
Red’s All Natural turns blue for autism awareness
South Dakota authorities searching for missing 60-year-old woman
South Dakota House votes to impeach Ravnsborg; case moves to State Senate
FILE - New York Lieutenant Gov. Brian Benjamin speaks during the New York State Democratic...
NY lieutenant governor resigns after arrest in federal probe