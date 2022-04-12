Advertisement

Red’s All Natural turns blue for autism awareness

Employees at Red's All Natural wore blue on Tuesday for autism awareness.
Employees at Red's All Natural wore blue on Tuesday for autism awareness.(KTIV)
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) - At Red’s All Natural, blue shirts are everywhere.

The company primarily makes burritos and egg sandwiches. During a routine taste test, managers, production staff and HR professionals all gather around. They talk about the quality of the products, but the day is about so much more - the blue shirts stand for autism awareness.

“We have an individual here, his daughter is autistic, and he takes her for treatments twice a year for some new treatments that they’re doing. And she’s gone from being nonverbal to actually speaking, which is a huge milestone. So it has touched many of us here,” said Pamela Heldt, the human resources manager.

Liliana Moreno made autism awareness T-shirts herself. She then gave them to her colleagues.

“So I have a Cricut machine. I have my own press, I have vinyl, I have all my tools, and I made it at home,” said Moreno.

And the company says this is just one of the first events of a series they hope to bring to the community.

“This is kind of a first step. And we’ll build upon this year over a year and then hopefully it grows into a larger and larger project within the community,” said Richard Kinninger, the director of operations.

Red’s All Natural hopes this blue shirt show of support will lead to bigger things and hopefully a fundraiser next year.

