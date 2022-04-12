S.C. North tops South Sioux in Overtime

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s always going to be a battle when teams close by meet up in a match. And that was certainly the case when South Sioux and Sioux City North met up on the pitch.

Valerie Correa was the star for South Sioux City adding two more goals to her season total. Meanwhile Leybi Rogel was the hero for the Stars booting in the game winner in overtime to give North the 3-2 victory.

