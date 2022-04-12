Sioux City schools to eliminate some positions, re-position employees into classroom

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Community School Board has voted to eliminate 17 “Teacher Leadership and Compensation” employees and has offered them jobs as in-classroom teachers.

The board made its decision at its meeting Monday night. Board President Dan Greenwell says the decision is meant to combat a teaching shortage in the district.

Right now, TLC teachers mainly train in-classroom teachers. Those teachers now will have to return, full-time, to the classroom, if they want to remain with the district.

Greenwell says their salaries will remain the same, should the former TLC teachers decide to take the new job offer.

“They’re super teachers, but it’s just a matter of priority. Do we fill classrooms? Or do we not? And I think the majority of the board members last night said, let’s fill the classrooms,” said Greenwell.

At Monday night’s meeting, the board also approved some $1.3 million of federal funds from the district’s elementary and secondary school emergency relief fund, also known as ESSER-3 funds.

The money will be used to complete the Virtual Institute for Brighter Education Academy.

Greenwell says the funds will be used to finish currently unfinished areas in the district’s downtown building.

