South Dakota authorities searching for missing 60-year-old woman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KTIV) - Authorities are looking for a 60-year-old woman that was last heard from on April 5.

South Dakota authorities have issued an endangered missing advisory for Kay Flittie, of Sioux Falls. Flittie was last contacted on April 5 when she left Sioux Falls en route to visit a relative in Arkansas. At about 2 p.m. the same day, a family member received a call from Flittie that originated in a rural area of Hanson County, South Dakota.

Law enforcement has not been able to make contact with Flittie, but her car has been recovered. There has been no contact with Flittie since April 5 and authorities know she did not arrive at her destination in Arkansas.

Flittie is described as a white female, 5′7″ tall and weighs 200 pounds. She has hazel eyes and light brown/blond hair. If you have seen Flittie, authorities urge you to call (605) 367-7000 immediately.

