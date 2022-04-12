Advertisement

South Dakota House votes to impeach Ravnsborg; case moves to State Senate

Statehouse Reporter Austin Goss shares an image of votes in the South Dakota House following the House's decision to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota House has impeached Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

The vote took place just after noon Tuesday, following more than an hour of debate. The final vote was 36 to 31.

The case now moves to the State Senate for trial.

This vote was taken in response to Ravnsborg striking and killing a pedestrian on the shoulder of a highway back in 2020. Troopers say that Ravnsborg was distracted before the September 2020 crash that killed 55-year-old Joseph Boever.

Opponents of impeachment say Ravnsborg need not be held accountable because he wasn’t on the job when the crash happened.

Before the vote was taken, Ravnsborg sent two letters to lawmakers urging them to vote against impeachment. One of the letters accused Republican Gov. Kristi Noem of interfering in the investigation and accusing her of supporting impeachment because of the attorney general’s investigations into her behavior. A second letter from Ravnsborg’s spokesman delves into “evidence, allegations and misconceptions,” about the case.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.

