Strong storms possible late Tuesday afternoon and into the evening

**Red Flag Warning for Holt County Tuesday afternoon and evening**

**Fire Weather Watch for western Siouxland Wednesday afternoon and evening**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A few showers will be possible early today though the showers will struggle to get to the ground with dry air in place.

Lots of wind will be with us through the day with gusts that could top 40 miles per hour out of the southeast.

Some pockets of clearing look to break out in the afternoon, increasing the temperatures for many of us into the 70s.

It will also increase the instability ahead of our chance for storms, which could begin to form in the 4 or 5 PM time frame near the Highway 81 corridor.

The storms will start off isolated, then eventually form a line as they get into eastern Siouxland.

Any storms that do form will be capable of producing large hail, gusty winds and a few tornadoes.

They should wrap up around 11 PM with lots of wind remaining overnight.

More on the timeline of how the storms play out through the day on News 4.

