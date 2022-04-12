Advertisement

Strong storms possible late Tuesday afternoon and into the evening

KTIV Severe Risk 4/12/22
KTIV Severe Risk 4/12/22(KTIV)
By Jaret Lansford
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

**Red Flag Warning for Holt County Tuesday afternoon and evening**

**Fire Weather Watch for western Siouxland Wednesday afternoon and evening**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A few showers will be possible early today though the showers will struggle to get to the ground with dry air in place.

Lots of wind will be with us through the day with gusts that could top 40 miles per hour out of the southeast.

Some pockets of clearing look to break out in the afternoon, increasing the temperatures for many of us into the 70s.

It will also increase the instability ahead of our chance for storms, which could begin to form in the 4 or 5 PM time frame near the Highway 81 corridor.

The storms will start off isolated, then eventually form a line as they get into eastern Siouxland.

Any storms that do form will be capable of producing large hail, gusty winds and a few tornadoes.

They should wrap up around 11 PM with lots of wind remaining overnight.

More on the timeline of how the storms play out through the day on News 4.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Lelko, 45, will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death,...
Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested
Liliana Gutierrez
Driver in fatal New Year’s Day shooting sentenced to 7 years in prison
The beds were sold online at Wayfair.com, Costco.com, Cymax.com and Amazon.com.
Bed recalled after 79-year-old woman died
Chet Wilcox is facing multiple charges after a pursuit over the weekend through multiple...
One man arrested after pursuit through multiple northeast Nebraska counties
Michael Hinners, 66
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa DCI arrest man for first degree murder Saturday evening

Latest News

Severe Weather Outlook
A chance of severe storms in Siouxland on Tuesday evening
KTIV AM FutureTrack 4/11/22
A nice start to the week before showers and thunderstorms move in Tuesday
KTIV AM FutureTrack 4/11/22
A nice start to the week before showers and thunderstorms move in Tuesday
Tonight, the skies will continue to clear and after midnight the wind will start to settle down...
Wrapping up the weekend on a mild note with more warmth following us into the work week