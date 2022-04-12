Tornado Watch issued for most of Siouxland, including Sioux City, until 10 pm

**Tornado Watch for most of Siouxland, including Sioux City, until 10 pm**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - All eyes should be to the skies this evening as the threat of severe weather lies across Siouxland.

The storms could start developing from the late afternoon into the evening hours and that’s the reason a Tornado Watch has been issued for most of Siouxland until 10 pm

As the storms begin to develop, they’ll be relatively isolated at first and could begin around 4 or 5 pm a bit west of Sioux City in parts of northeast Nebraska.

If storms are able to form in these areas, they could become strong quickly although rather isolated.

The better chance for severe storms comes as the storms move east with Sioux City’s peak window from 5 to 7 pm with the threat moving farther east into the rest of northwest Iowa between 8 and 10 pm.

The storms will eventually form a line as they get near Denison, Storm Lake, and Spencer.

Any storms that do form will be capable of producing large hail, gusty winds, and a few tornadoes.

The storms will likely be moving out of the KTIV viewing area toward 11 pm but it will stay windy throughout the rest of the night.

Wednesday will then be windy and cooler with highs in the upper 40s under partly cloudy skies.

