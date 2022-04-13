Advertisement

Amazon: IMDb TV will be renamed Amazon Freevee

FILE - An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston.
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Amazon announced Wednesday its free streaming service IMDb TV will be renamed Amazon Freevee.

The new name will take effect on April 27, the company said in a news release.

The retailer said the streaming service will also expand its original programming by 70% in 2022, with spinoffs of shows such as “Bosh: Legacy” and other series. It will also add more original movies.

Amazon.com Inc. said the ad-supported service has tripled its monthly active users in the past two years and is expected to launch in Germany later this year.

“We’re looking forward to building on this momentum with an increasing slate of inventive and broadly appealing Originals, and are excited to establish Freevee as the premier AVOD (advertising-based video on demand) service with content audiences crave,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in the news release.

Wednesday’s announcement comes as the retail giant embraces a path to boost its streaming services. Last month, the company closed an $8.5 billion deal to acquire Hollywood studio MGM, making it Amazon’s second-largest acquisition following its $13.7 billion deal with Whole Foods in 2017. That acquisition was targeted to make the company better compete against Netflix and Disney+.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Risk for severe weather Tuesday evening
Tornado watch issued for parts of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota until 10 PM
A look at MidAmerican Energy's Power Outage Map. This screenshot was taken at about 8:25 p.m....
MidAmerican Energy: Power restored in Sioux City
Tornado Watch
Tornado Watch issued for most of Siouxland, including Sioux City, until 10 pm
Sioux City Community Schools Logo
Sioux City schools to eliminate some positions, re-position employees into classroom
Aaron Leusink, a former sheriff's deputy, has pleaded guilty to stealing prescription drugs...
Former Plymouth County deputy pleads guilty to stealing prescription drugs

Latest News

FILE - In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Airmen and civilians from the 436th Aerial...
Russia has yet to slow a Western arms express into Ukraine
People who board planes and trains are currently required to wear masks. The Centers for...
CDC extends travel mask requirement as COVID rises
Wendy Kaufman stands at the entrance to her packed garage with her daughter Jaedyn, 19, and son...
Homebuyers stymied by fewer homes, high prices, rising rates
The new dough delights are expected in the refrigerated aisle in July.
Nestle Toll House to roll out stuffed cookie dough
Truckers block the entrance into the Santa Teresa Port of Entry in Ciudad Juarez going into New...
Trucker blockade snarls US-Mexico border over Texas order