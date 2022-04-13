Advertisement

Around Siouxland: Junior League Bunny Day

By KTIV Staff
Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Junior League of Sioux City will bring out the Easter bunny.

The Junior League Bunny Day is a chance hang out with the Easter bunny. Kids could do things like take a picture with the bunny, get some special treats, and even get a book.

The Junior League of Sioux City Bunny Day will be hosted at the Discovery Shop on 316 West 7th Street at 11 a.m. in Sioux City.

For additional information, you can visit their Facebook page here, or give them a call at (712) 255-0072.

Around Siouxland: Junior League Bunny Day
