Bird flu confirmed at Wakefield, NE facility

(MGN)
By Dean Welte
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WAKEFIELD, Neb. (KTIV) - An egg-laying facility located in northeast Nebraska has confirmed bird flu has made its way to its flock of hens.

A company spokesperson tells KTIV that bird flu was confirmed at the Michael Foods in Wakefield. The facility houses nearly 2 million egg-laying hens, that’s about 4% of Post Holding Inc.’s entire supply. Post is a holding company that oversees Michael Foods.

At this time, the company has not released what happened to the hens that got bird flu. No layoffs have been reported due to this incident. Michael Foods produces value-added egg and potato side dish products for food service and retail channels.

This isn’t the first case of bird flu to be confirmed in Nebraska, or in Siouxland in general. Last week, bird flu was confirmed in western Nebraska at a small backyard flock in Scotts Bluff County. Other Nebraska counties that have had bird flu include Holt, Merrick and Butler Counties.

A little closer to Sioux City, there have been at least four separate cases of bird flu confirmed in Buena Vista County, Iowa.

