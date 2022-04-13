Advertisement

California woman admits she faked her own kidnapping in 2016

Sherri Papini, now 39, said in a statement in part, 'I am deeply ashamed of myself for my behavior and so sorry for the pain I’ve caused.'(KCRA/Shasta County Sheriff's Office/CNN via CNN Newsource)
By KCRA staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KCRA) - The northern California woman accused of faking her own kidnapping in 2016 has signed a plea deal and will confess she made everything up.

Sherri Papini, now 39, said in a statement in part, “I am deeply ashamed of myself for my behavior and so sorry for the pain I’ve caused.”

Her attorney, William Portanova, confirmed that she signed a plea agreement Tuesday.

Papini’s husband reported her missing in November 2016 after she had gone out for a jog near her home. Three weeks later, on Thanksgiving, she was found alone on an interstate 140 miles from home.

Sherri Papini's husband reported her missing in November 2016 after she had gone out for a jog near her home.(KCRA/Shasta County Sheriff's Office/CNN via CNN Newsource)

She said she was kidnapped by two women who held her captive, chained in a closet. Her elaborate story included details about her supposed assailants wearing masks, holding her at gunpoint and branding her with a heated tool.

Federal prosecutors said Papini injured herself to back up her false statements.

The Justice Department said Papini had actually stayed with an ex-boyfriend in southern California for the three weeks she was reportedly missing.

Federal prosecutors said Papini received more than $30,000 in fraudulent victim assistance money based on the hoax. She is also facing charges of mail fraud and making false statements to a federal law enforcement officer.

