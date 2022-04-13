Advertisement

Heelan cruises past CBTJ, S.C East downs West in PKs

Heelan downs CBTJ at Memorial Field
Heelan downs CBTJ at Memorial Field(KTIV)
By Austin Tanner
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - As the Soccer season gets going teams are startng to find their groove and their style of play. Sioux City East and Sioux City West met up in a crosstown showdown. Black Raiders jumped out to an early 1-0 with a penalty kick six minutes into the game to open up the scoring.

West would answer back a few minutes later off the boot of Bryan Taracena to knot things up at one a piece.

Under three minutes to go in the half, East adds another thanks to the Ochoa connection, Rodrigo fed David with a low cross into the box, then booted it home to go up 2-1.

Black Raiders would go on to win 3-2 in penalty kicks, and advance to 3-1 on the year, and 2-0 in conference play.

