Advertisement

Iowa Democrats no longer guaranteed ‘First in Nation’ status

(NBC15)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, a panel of Democratic National Committee (DNC) members voted to strip Iowa of its first-in-the-nation status.

The DNC voted to adopt a plan that will no longer guarantee Iowa at the front of the presidential nominating calendar, now forcing Iowa Democrats to have to make the case as to why they should be reinstated to the first position.

The plan removes Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina from an early voting window and requires all states to apply for a new waiver if they want that early window status. The proposal would look toward states that can promote “diversity and a fair process.”

Committee members have been critical of Iowa’s caucus system before the vote. Iowa’s Democratic caucuses drew criticism in 2020 when the party could not declare a winner amid deep concerns about the accuracy of its results. There have been concerns in past years about fairness and transparency because the caucuses use a system of awarding state delegate equivalents to determine a winner rather than using a simple tally of votes.

The Iowa Democratic Party will now have till May 6th to submit a letter of intent to apply to the early voting window.

They would have till June 3rd to submit a completed application.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police sirens
Spencer, Iowa man arrested after shots fired call Tuesday night
Sioux City Community Schools Logo
Sioux City schools to eliminate some positions, re-position employees into classroom
A look at MidAmerican Energy's Power Outage Map. This screenshot was taken at about 8:25 p.m....
MidAmerican Energy: Power restored in Sioux City
6 massive pieces of hail from Linn Grove, Iowa
PHOTOS: A look at the weather that came through Siouxland on April 12
Bird flu confirmed at Wakefield, NE facility

Latest News

Thomas A. Oakley, 1932-2022
Thomas A. Oakley, force for regional progress, dies
Jackson Shane Phillips
Man arrested in connection to Lincoln County death now charged with murder
The new owners of the Field of Dreams Movie Site, Go the Distance Baseball, LLC, are unveiling...
$80 million Field of Dreams Movie Site expansion unveiled
KTIV Wind Advisory 4/14/22
Blustery winds again with cool temperatures remaining in place
Dog Walk Forecast: Pepper
Dog Walk Forecast: Pepper