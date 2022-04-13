MidAmerican Energy: Over 1,000 customers without power in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - MidAmerican Energy is reporting over 1,000 power outages among its customers in Sioux City.

According to MidAmerican’s power outage map, about 1,380 customers are without power in Sioux City’s northside. The outage was reported just before 8:30 p.m. There is currently no estimate on when the power will be back.

