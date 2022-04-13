National Weather Service says tornado in Pocahontas County was an EF2

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - The National Weather Service has given a rating to the tornado that went through Pocahontas County Tuesday.

The tornado has been classified as an EF-2 with winds between 115 and 125 mph winds. According to the NWS, the tornado started two miles northwest of Gilmore City and ended northeast of Palmer, for a total path of about 7.4 miles. The NWS says this info may be changed or updated as more information comes in.

One injury was reported in Pocahontas County due to the storms, which was treated and released at a local hospital.

In total, four tornadoes have been confirmed in Iowa on April 12. The other three were near Rutland, Bradgate and Kanawha.