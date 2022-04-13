Sioux City elementary students raise money for classmate with cancer

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Connor Johnson is a typical sports-loving, friendly third-grader at Sunnyside Elementary. But there is something atypical he is dealing with.

“He has melanoma on his ear. He’s doing immunotherapy in Omaha once a month and it wipes him out pretty good. But he’s got, he has a great attitude,” said Connor’s dad, Trent Johnson.

Connor was diagnosed with melanoma last March after a visit to the dermatologist.

His classmates know it takes a lot of money to fight cancer.

“We realize that all the money that they have to pay every month to go to the doctor is just it’s not very fair to his family. So we wanted to help him so they still have money left over for other things,” said Marley Enbke, Connor’s classmate.

That is how his teacher, Mrs. March, came up with the idea to sell t-shirts with “Kicking Cancer With Connor” on them to students and staff. In total, Sunnyside and Nodland Elementary schools raised $5,619 to give to the Johnson family.

To the students, it wasn’t about the check presentation Wednesday; it was about supporting their friend Connor.

“When they started chanting his name, it just tells you what Sunnyside is. We’re a community and we love him, and we love this family,” said Shijan Shine, Connor’s student council teacher.

Connor’s dad says he has two more treatments in Omaha. He’s had reconstructive surgery on his ear and has another surgery scheduled for the summer.

The community has supported Connor and his family in other ways. His dad says friends and family watch Connor’s siblings when they have to travel to Omaha. And, they’ve supported him through his basketball season.

