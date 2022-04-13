South Dakota senator calls for increase in domestic oil supply to combat inflation

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - U.S. Senator Mike Rounds, of South Dakota, says now is the time for the U.S. to achieve energy independence. But, his plan includes expanding fossil fuels.

After a lecture with University of South Dakota law school students, Rounds told KTIV that much of the inflation consumers are paying can be traced back to a dramatic rise in gas prices.

“But the vast majority of the inputs going into the inflationary trends we see today, our supply side, and a lot of that has to do with energy,” said Rounds.

Rounds says the White House is partially correct: There are 9,000 leases still available for companies to use that have already been approved. But he says the U.S. government would have to approve extra measures to actually get the oil flowing from those locations.

“But the vast majority of them, 4,500 of them as a matter of fact, yes, the lease is in place. But, you still have to have permission from the Department of the Interior to drill on that. And they’re not giving them permission to drill on the lease, which is already in place,” said Rounds.

The White House has maintained oil companies already have sufficient federal locations to drill for oil, and that the lack of production is the company’s own choice.

As part of an effort to reduce greenhouse gases, and therefore global warming, President Joe Biden has set a goal for carbon-neutrality by 2050.

That plan largely relies on renewable energy, not fossil fuels.

During our interview, Rounds also said it’s a “possibility” that a genocide is being committed by Russian in Ukraine. During a visit to Iowa yesterday, President Biden used the term “genocide” to describe the war.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.