Strong winds follow us into Wednesday

As we make our way through the remainder of the day, expect decreasing clouds and by this afternoon sunny skies will be taking over. We will be a bit cooler today with highs staying in the mid to upper 40s for most of the area. This afternoon wind gusts could exceed 35 miles per hour from the northwest.(KTIV)
By Hailey Barrus
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It has been a windy start to our Wednesday here in Siouxland. Overnight strong northwestern winds swept through the region between 20 and 30 miles per hour. Lows staying seasonal in the mid 30s for many of us with mostly cloudy skies overhead.

As we make our way through the remainder of the day, expect decreasing clouds and by this afternoon sunny skies will be taking over. We will be a bit cooler today with highs staying in the mid to upper 40s for most of the area. This afternoon wind gusts could exceed 35 miles per hour from the northwest.

Tonight, we will keep mostly clear skies overhead and it will be a blustery night. Temperatures are expected to fall into the 20s with strong winds following us into Thursday as well.

We look to stay cool and windy leading into the weekend. For a complete look at our 10-day forecast be sure to tune in to News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon!

