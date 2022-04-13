Advertisement

VIDEO: 68-year-old woman rescued after her car plunges off cliff

A car plunged off a cliff in Southern California at Griffith Park Wednesday morning. (Source: KABC)
By KABC Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KABC) - A woman in Southern California was rescued Wednesday morning after her car went over the side of a cliff in Griffith Park.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, rescuers were called to assist a 68-year-old woman whose car went off the side of the road at about 7:20 a.m.

The extent of her injuries was not immediately known but she was airlifted from the scene in a helicopter for medical attention, according to emergency crews.

Police did not immediately release the details on how the woman’s car ended up at the bottom of the hill.

Copyright 2022 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Risk for severe weather Tuesday evening
Tornado watch issued for parts of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota until 10 PM
A look at MidAmerican Energy's Power Outage Map. This screenshot was taken at about 8:25 p.m....
MidAmerican Energy: Power restored in Sioux City
Tornado Watch
Tornado Watch issued for most of Siouxland, including Sioux City, until 10 pm
Sioux City Community Schools Logo
Sioux City schools to eliminate some positions, re-position employees into classroom
Aaron Leusink, a former sheriff's deputy, has pleaded guilty to stealing prescription drugs...
Former Plymouth County deputy pleads guilty to stealing prescription drugs

Latest News

Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Michigan police release video showing officer knelt on Black man, fatally shot him
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier...
Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump’s instructions
The t-shirts Mrs. March designed to raise money for Connor Johnson's cancer treatments.
Sioux City elementary students raise money for classmate with cancer
Sioux City elementary students raise money for classmate with cancer