Wind Advisory for Thursday as another gusty day comes our way

Wind Advisory
Wind Advisory(ktiv)
By Ron Demers
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We got rid of the clouds as Wednesday went along, but the wind stayed with us.

It’s going to stay breezy and cold tonight with lows in the low to mid 20s under mostly clear skies.

Thursday will become a very windy day as the winds could gust over 50 miles per hour with highs only heading into the upper 40s under a mostly sunny sky.

The wind will not completely go away on Friday, but it won’t be nearly as windy as what we see Thursday with highs in the upper 40s under partly cloudy skies.

Saturday will be another pretty similar day with highs hitting about 50 degrees with a nice amount of sunshine.

A rain and snow combination could then move in late Saturday night and into Easter Sunday.

The rain and snow mix will likely turn to just light rain showers by the afternoon with highs for your Easter in the upper 40s.

I’ll be taking a closer look at your weekend and 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

