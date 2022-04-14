2 people sent to hospital after accident on Hwy 20 entrance ramp in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A crash Thursday afternoon in Sioux City sent two people to the hospital.

The Sioux City Police Department says the crash was reported at about 3:30 p.m. on an entrance ramp to U.S. Highway 20 Eastbound from Sunnybrook Drive. When officers got to the scene, they found a vehicle with significant rear-end damage.

Police say there were two adult females in the car during the crash. The driver was from out of town, so when they pulled onto the entrance ramp, they pulled off to the side to look at directions. During this time, police say a vehicle came up from behind them and struck the back of their vehicle, before taking off.

The initial investigation from officers at the scene suggests the parked vehicle was pushed about 10 to 15 feet from where it was originally parked. Police believe the car that sped off will have significant front-end damage. Police are still looking for that vehicle at this time.

The two females in the struck car were responsive when officers arrived, but both said they were experiencing back and neck pain. Both were taken to a local hospital.

The entrance ramp had to be closed temporarily while police investigated the crash and cleared the scene. It has since been reopened to traffic.

