Advertisement

Around Siouxland: Sioux City Symphony Music of ABBA

By KTIV Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - ABBA fans rejoice! The Symphony will have a concert featuring their music.

The Music of ABBA is a chance to listen to their music with a cover band from Finland. They will be performing along with the Sioux City Symphony.

The Sioux City Symphony Music of ABBA will be in the Orphuem on April 23rd in Sioux City.

If any additional information is needed, you can visit their website here, or give the symphony a call at (712) 277-2111.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police sirens
Spencer, Iowa man arrested after shots fired call Tuesday night
Sioux City Community Schools Logo
Sioux City schools to eliminate some positions, re-position employees into classroom
A look at MidAmerican Energy's Power Outage Map. This screenshot was taken at about 8:25 p.m....
MidAmerican Energy: Power restored in Sioux City
6 massive pieces of hail from Linn Grove, Iowa
PHOTOS: A look at the weather that came through Siouxland on April 12
Bird flu confirmed at Wakefield, NE facility

Latest News

Around Siouxland: Junior League Bunny Day
Around Siouxland: Junior League Bunny Day
Around Siouxland: Pier Center for Autism Derby and Dreams
Around Siouxland: Pier Center for Autism Derby and Dreams
Around Siouxland: Bad Habit Boutique Babes Unite: Fashion Show and Pop-Up Shop
Around Siouxland: Bad Habit Boutique Babes Unite: Fashion Show and Pop-Up Shop
Around Siouxland: Sioux City Symphony Music of ABBA
Around Siouxland: Sioux City Symphony Music of ABBA