Around Siouxland: Sioux City Symphony Music of ABBA

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - ABBA fans rejoice! The Symphony will have a concert featuring their music.

The Music of ABBA is a chance to listen to their music with a cover band from Finland. They will be performing along with the Sioux City Symphony.

The Sioux City Symphony Music of ABBA will be in the Orphuem on April 23rd in Sioux City.

If any additional information is needed, you can visit their website here, or give the symphony a call at (712) 277-2111.

