Blustery winds again with cool temperatures remaining in place

**Wind Advisory for most of Siouxland through 7 PM Thursday**

**Red Flag Warning for most of Siouxland this afternoon and evening**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The wind is already strong out there and it will stay blustery throughout the day.

Gusts could top 50 miles per hour at times with those winds out of the west.

The gusty winds and low humidity in the afternoon and evening means another day where fire risk is high.

Be mindful of anything that could result in sparks or start a fire; anything that gets going will spread quickly.

Temperatures will stay below average with highs mostly in the 40s.

Most of us will be mostly sunny with a little more cloud cover in northern Siouxland.

The winds will improve some tonight but it will stay a little breezy.

More on when the winds calm down through the day on News 4.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.