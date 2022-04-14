Advertisement

How to stay safe with high profile vehicles in the wind

By Hailey Barrus
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Truckers encounter all kinds of weather while on the road. Some would argue high wind is the most dangerous of the elements.

The wind can easily catch and pull semi-trailers, causing them to overturn, because of their height and long flat sides.

When there’s a strong wind, Nebraska Trucker Scott Dunn encourages drivers, who are sharing the road with high profile vehicles, to slow down, and be aware of the surroundings, especially during severe weather.

Dunn has more recommendations for maintaining safety.

“You have to know your limitations and know the feel of your truck you know if it is pushing you around and if it gets too bad you pull over and park it and you wait it out I do specialized freight and if the wind is at a certain speed and it says on my permit that I am not allowed to go down the road if the winds exceed 25 miles per hour,” said Dunn.

Dunn says truck drivers should consider the size of their load before leaving, and recommends having several different ways to check the weather before leaving on a trip.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police sirens
Spencer, Iowa man arrested after shots fired call Tuesday night
Sioux City Community Schools Logo
Sioux City schools to eliminate some positions, re-position employees into classroom
A look at MidAmerican Energy's Power Outage Map. This screenshot was taken at about 8:25 p.m....
MidAmerican Energy: Power restored in Sioux City
6 massive pieces of hail from Linn Grove, Iowa
PHOTOS: A look at the weather that came through Siouxland on April 12
Bird flu confirmed at Wakefield, NE facility

Latest News

Traveling with High Profile Vehicle on the Road
Midwest Honor Flights will allow each veteran to bring one person along for the trip. The...
‘I tell my children and grandchildren that this is the welcome back that we never got’ - Musketeers help fund Midwest Honor Flight’s 9th Mission trip
A house fire was reported in Oakdale, Nebraska Thursday morning. Crews found a deceased...
One person dead after house fire in Antelope County, NE
A crash occurred Thursday on an entrance ramp to Highway 20 in Sioux City.
2 people sent to hospital after accident on Hwy 20 entrance ramp in Sioux City