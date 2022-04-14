How to stay safe with high profile vehicles in the wind

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Truckers encounter all kinds of weather while on the road. Some would argue high wind is the most dangerous of the elements.

The wind can easily catch and pull semi-trailers, causing them to overturn, because of their height and long flat sides.

When there’s a strong wind, Nebraska Trucker Scott Dunn encourages drivers, who are sharing the road with high profile vehicles, to slow down, and be aware of the surroundings, especially during severe weather.

Dunn has more recommendations for maintaining safety.

“You have to know your limitations and know the feel of your truck you know if it is pushing you around and if it gets too bad you pull over and park it and you wait it out I do specialized freight and if the wind is at a certain speed and it says on my permit that I am not allowed to go down the road if the winds exceed 25 miles per hour,” said Dunn.

Dunn says truck drivers should consider the size of their load before leaving, and recommends having several different ways to check the weather before leaving on a trip.

