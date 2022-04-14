‘I tell my children and grandchildren that this is the welcome back that we never got’ - Musketeers help fund Midwest Honor Flight’s 9th Mission trip

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Last fall, the Sioux City Musketeers hosted their Military Appreciation Night. That’s when players sported red, blue, and gold jerseys to honor those who have served. Those jerseys were auctioned off to help raise money for Midwest Honor Flight’s 9th Mission, to send veterans from all across Siouxland to tour memorials and war monuments in Washington DC.

The Muskies Thursday presented Midwest Honor Flight with a check for $85,700 to help sponsor the next flight set to take off on May 14. The donation comes from two military nights the Muskies hosted.

Military Appreciation Night for the 2020-2021 season raised $54,900, and the 2021-2022 Military Appreciation Night raised an additional $30,800.

“For us to be able to be a small part of that, and act as a vessel and help Honor Flight and get 84 veterans to Washington DC, it was a no brainer, automatic, let’s do it, fantastic,” said Travis Morgan, CEO of Sioux City Musketeers.

The money will help send 84 veterans to the Nation’s capital and will mark the 9th Mission trip for the Midwest Honor Flight. The May 14th flight will have two World War 2 Veterans on board, both of whom are 97 years old.

“We were able to raise almost 90-thousand dollars in jersey sales during last year and this year to sponsor one of the greatest causes you could possibly ask for. To be an American, and for our veterans to be able to go see what they are being honored for in Washington DC...it is pretty special,” said Morgan.

There are more than 800 veterans currently on the waiting list for the Midwest Honor Flight.

Midwest Honor Flight has made it its mission to thank veterans across Siouxland by bringing them to Washington DC for a trip of honor at no cost to them.

“For every veteran that we take on the Honor Flight it costs about 753 dollars and that includes the roundtrip airfare, includes the busing in DC, the meals, and anything that happens in DC, the keepsakes, the banquet night before, that we do for a send-off, all of that is included in the 753 and the veteran doesn’t have to pay anything for that trip, " said Aaron Van Beek, President of Midwest Honor Flights.

The Honor Flight will start at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport and end up at Reagan National Airport. The tour will consist of a visit to The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, to witness the changing of the Guard in Arlington National Cemetery. Next, the veterans will visit the Marine and Air Force Memorials. The packed day also has stops in downtown DC and the Navy Memorial, before completing the trip at the World War 2, Korean War, and Vietnam War monuments and memorials.

Vietnam War Veteran, Richard Storm, attended the Midwest Honor Flight’s 8th mission in 20-21, with other Vietnam Veterans and says the experience changed his life.

“The thing that impressed me, was when we got off the plane at Reagan international and from when we got off the plane to when we got on the bus the entire concourse was lined with volunteers welcoming us back and cheering, and sorry I get a little teared up here, and I tell my children and grandchildren that this is the welcome back that we never got,” said Richard Storm, Veteran.

The entire trip is just one day and will conclude with a big welcome home celebration at the Sioux Falls Convention Center Arena.

Midwest Honor Flights will allow each veteran to bring one person along for the trip. The organization is always looking for more volunteers to escort veterans, who don’t have someone to attend with. For more information on how to sign up as a veteran or to volunteer click here.

