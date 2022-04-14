Lakes Area News: New curly-leaf pondweed treatment for lakes looks promising

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - The battle against curly-leaf pondweed on some of the more shallow lakes in the Iowa Great Lakes chain of lakes continues.

But officials say the results of a treatment that was applied last November to the north side of East Lake Okoboji look promising. Terry Wilts of the East Okoboji Lakes Improvement Corporation says it involved a new herbicide called Sonar. He says it’s still early but they’re pleased with what they’ve been seeing so far this spring in that area.

“The biologists at the DNR have referred to what’s happened up here in the north bay as dead plant standing. It’s very short. It looks perfect because of the water temperatures, it’s very well preserved, but it has not matured at any level that they’ve looked at. And so it was an interesting term. The plant looks great but it has been snuffed, and that’s the purpose of the Sonar product,” said Wilts.

Wilts says it does come with a hefty price, though. He says the cost of Sonar is a little more than $6,000 a gallon.

Wilts adds they will now be expanding the treatment with a herbicide that had been used previously, called aquathlon.

“As the weed has moved to the south and infested some other areas, the more conventional treatment plan of Aquathol K will be performed here once the water temperature comes up a little bit. The ideal conditions for that injection of Aquathol is about 50 and we are, with the spring not wanting to cooperate, we’re not there yet,” said Wilts.

The chemical treatments can only be applied by a licensed professional and it’s illegal to do it otherwise.

