One person dead after house fire in Antelope County, NE

OAKDALE, Neb. (KTIV) - An elderly woman has died after a house fire Thursday morning in northeast Nebraska.

According to the Antelope County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was reported at about 7:45 a.m. in the 600 block of Walther Street in Oakdale. The call came from a woman who saw flames and smoke coming from the house while she was walking down the street.

After firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a 74-year-old woman in the house. She has been identified as Linda James.

The sheriff’s office says James was pronounced dead at the scene and an autopsy has been requested. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

