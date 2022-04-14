Plainview receives Nebraska’s once-a-year statewide economic development award

PLAINVIEW, Neb. (KTIV) - Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley visited the small community of Plainview Thursday after the town won a statewide economic development award.

Nebraska awards just one Governor Community Showcase Award each year. And this year, Plainview is the winner.

Because Plainview won the award, Foley made a stop in town Thursday. He toured the local newspaper, pharmacy and other downtown businesses.

Plainview has used various government funds to make improvements to shop buildings, and to create more small businesses, attracting alumni back to the community.

“Well, it’s all about cooperation. You’ve got to have a civic leadership working with business leaders saying ‘we want you to succeed in our community’ and when business leaders get that message then they say ‘okay, I’ll make an investment here and we’ll make it grow,’” said Foley.

The lieutenant governor said it was his first visit to Plainview, but he walked away impressed with all the amenities the small town has to offer. Other local officials also participated in the tour, including city officials and business owners.

One of the business owners that participated in the tour was a woman who opened her own coffee shop as part of her “retirement.” Her name is Corrine Janovec, and her coffee shop is called “Serendipity. She opened it after retiring from being a nurse. She credits Plainview’s people with keeping the town alive, despite a decline in population across rural America.

