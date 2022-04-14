Advertisement

Pocahontas County deals with aftermath of tornado damage

A home on 300th Avenue was completely destroyed by a tornado near Palmer, IA
A home on 300th Avenue was completely destroyed by a tornado near Palmer, IA(KTIV)
By Amber Salas
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMER, Iowa (KTIV) - The Pocahontas County community came together on Wednesday as residents started to recover from the damage done by an EF-2 tornado packing winds of up to 125 miles per hour.

The residents of Palmer say it happened so fast. The sirens sounded, and people were told to take cover before the tornado tore through town.

“This time the warnings were going off and it was saying ‘If you’re in Gilmore city, take cover now.’ So I got up and looked out the window and there it was, and it was getting worse. It was coming closer and I thought I was going to get hit, directly hit in the front of my house,” said Lisa Buske, Resident in Gilmore City, IA.

The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado in the Palmer-Gilmore City Area as an EF-2 with 115-125 mile per hour winds. It destroyed several homes along 300th Avenue.

“Dad was outside, watching the weather, and all of a sudden could see the tornado coming. So they went to the basement. Sounds like it wasn’t a lot of noise or anything. But soon as they felt like the had the tornado had gone, that they came out and noticed that the house was basically destroyed,” said Rich Martin, Homeowner’s Son.

As he’s spent the day cleaning up debris and surveying the damage, Martin can’t help but think of all the memories growing up in his childhood home.

“Just growing up and playing football and baseball and just about every sport you could think of out here in the front yard. And, you know, just, I don’t know, just, you know, being around family around the kitchen table, looking out,” said Martin.

If there is a “silver lining” it has to be the way the town of Palmer came together to clean up damage, and help the families in need.

“Palmer’s a small community, but it’s just, it’s crazy how everybody sticks together. And it’s like it’s one big happy family. And we got people coming from everywhere to help,” said Martin.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Risk for severe weather Tuesday evening
Tornado watch issued for parts of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota until 10 PM
A look at MidAmerican Energy's Power Outage Map. This screenshot was taken at about 8:25 p.m....
MidAmerican Energy: Power restored in Sioux City
Tornado Watch
Tornado Watch issued for most of Siouxland, including Sioux City, until 10 pm
Sioux City Community Schools Logo
Sioux City schools to eliminate some positions, re-position employees into classroom
Aaron Leusink, a former sheriff's deputy, has pleaded guilty to stealing prescription drugs...
Former Plymouth County deputy pleads guilty to stealing prescription drugs

Latest News

Spencer, Iowa man arrested after shots fired call Tuesday night
Iowa governor issues disaster proclamation; Pocahontas County included
Iowa governor issues disaster proclamation; Pocahontas County included
The t-shirts Mrs. March designed to raise money for Connor Johnson's cancer treatments.
Sioux City elementary students raise money for classmate with cancer
Sioux City elementary students raise money for classmate with cancer