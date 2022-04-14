Advertisement

Police identify remains of missing 8-year-old boy; nationwide arrest warrant includes father

An arrest warrant has been issued for Edgar Casian-Garcia and Araceli Medina for the death of...
An arrest warrant has been issued for Edgar Casian-Garcia and Araceli Medina for the death of 8-year-old Edgar Casian.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCO, Wash. (Gray News) - Police in Washington have identified human remains found in rural Benton County earlier this year as 8-year-old Edgar Casian, who went missing in September 2020.

The Pasco Police Department updated the case on Wednesday that the remains of a young child found by hikers back on Feb. 5 were indeed the missing boy after dental records matched.

Multiple agencies including Pasco police, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area to recover the remains.

The Pasco Police Department reported it first initiated a missing child report for Edgar on May 27, 2021.

Currently, a nationwide extraditable arrest warrant has been issued for the boy’s father Edgar Salvador Casian-Garcia and Araceli Medina for first-degree murder, according to Pasco police.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reports they were the last two seen with Edgar back in September 2020.

Police also report the current whereabouts of Edgar’s father and Medina are unknown.

Authorities urged anyone with more information on this case to contact the Pasco Police Department at 509-545-3421 or email Det. Davis at davisj@pasco-wa.gov and reference PPD case #21-15039.

On May 27th, 2021 Pasco Police officers initiated a missing child report for eight year old Edgar Casian. On the morning...

Posted by Pasco Police on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Risk for severe weather Tuesday evening
Tornado watch issued for parts of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota until 10 PM
A look at MidAmerican Energy's Power Outage Map. This screenshot was taken at about 8:25 p.m....
MidAmerican Energy: Power restored in Sioux City
Tornado Watch
Tornado Watch issued for most of Siouxland, including Sioux City, until 10 pm
Sioux City Community Schools Logo
Sioux City schools to eliminate some positions, re-position employees into classroom
Aaron Leusink, a former sheriff's deputy, has pleaded guilty to stealing prescription drugs...
Former Plymouth County deputy pleads guilty to stealing prescription drugs

Latest News

A home on 300th Avenue was completely destroyed by a tornado near Palmer, IA
Pocahontas County deals with aftermath of tornado damage
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office reported a Mexican woman died after illegally attempting to...
Police: Woman dies after getting stuck upside down while climbing US-Mexico border wall
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Michigan police release video showing officer knelt on Black man, fatally shot him
Spencer, Iowa man arrested after shots fired call Tuesday night
Iowa governor issues disaster proclamation; Pocahontas County included
Iowa governor issues disaster proclamation; Pocahontas County included