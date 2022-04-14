Wind to settle some as temperatures stay cool heading into Easter weekend

**High Wind Warning for much of Siouxland, including Sioux City, until 7 pm**

**Wind Advisory for most of northeast Nebraska and parts of southern Siouxland until 7 pm**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The wind gusted up to 60 miles per hour today in parts of Siouxland and temperatures stayed more than 10 degrees below average for this time of year.

It’s going to stay very cool again tonight as the wind calms down some with lows in the low 20s.

We won’t warm up very well again on Friday with highs in the upper 40s under partly cloudy skies and it won’t be nearly as windy as what we saw on Thursday.

Saturday will be another pretty similar day with highs hitting about 50 degrees with a nice amount of sunshine.

A rain and snow combination could then move in late Saturday night and into Easter Sunday.

The rain and snow mix will likely turn to just light rain showers by the afternoon with highs for your Easter in the upper 40s.

Monday is looking a little drier but we’ll continue our cool streak with highs still only in the upper 40s.

I’ll be taking a closer look at your Easter weekend and 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

