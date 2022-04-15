Advertisement

Alex Jones to recoup $75,000 in fines in Sandy Hook lawsuit

FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept....
FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 5, 2018.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones will be getting back the $75,000 in fines he paid to a Connecticut court for missing a deposition last month in a lawsuit over his assertions that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax.

A Connecticut judge on Thursday ordered the return of the money because Jones eventually appeared at a deposition in Bridgeport last week.

The escalating fines had been aimed at making sure Jones did appear for questioning.

Jones is being sued for defamation by relatives of some of the 20 children and six educators killed in the 2012 Newtown, Connecticut, massacre.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

