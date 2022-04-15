Around Siouxland: Bad Habit Boutique Babes Unite: Fashion Show and Pop-Up Shop

HINTON, Iowa (KTIV) - Local fashion boutiques are hosting a Fashion show.

The Babes Unite Fashion Show and Pop-Up Shop is hosted to let people enjoy a fashion show and get to buy some fashion products. People can even meet local influencers.

The Babes Unite Fashion Show and Pop-Up Shop will be in Hinton, Iowa at the Tucker Hills Winery on April 30th.

If you need any additional information, you can visit the Bad Habit Boutique website here.

