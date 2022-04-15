Estherville police officer, former officer facing charges; one of them charged with over 80 miscellaneous counts

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) - A current police officer and former police officer for a northwest Iowa community are facing criminal charges, with one of them charged with over 80 miscellaneous counts.

According to the Estherville Police Department, Tyler VanRoekel and Benjamin Scheevel have been charged with multiple crimes. VanRoekel has been placed on administrative leave, while Scheevel worked for the department from 2016 through 2019.

Online court documents show Scheevel, who is also a former member of the Armstrong Police Department, is scheduled to be arraigned on April 18 in Emmet County District Court.

Scheevel faces 84 charges ranging from unauthorized access to the dissemination of criminal history data, ongoing criminal conduct, perjury, tax evasion, theft, stalking and assault. Our news partner KUOO Radio says one of the counts of assaults stems from an incident when Scheevel, as an officer with the Armstrong Police Department, allegedly deployed a taser at a party on April 2, 2016. He then allegedly obtained money from partygoers to replace darts in the taser.

The other officer, VanRoekel, faces 12 charges ranging from non-felonious misconduct in the office, unauthorized access to or dissemination of criminal history data and ongoing criminal conduct. Online court documents state VanRoekel pleaded not guilty to his charges on April 14.

