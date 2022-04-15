Former Sioux City North Star cut loose by the Kansas City Royals

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A former Sioux City North Star was cut loose by the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

Many Siouxlanders know Daniel Tillo as the all around athlete who was a 4-year starter on the North baseball field.

The Royals announced on Wednesday morning that they requested unconditional release waivers on Tillo.

Tillo has never appeared in a major league game, although he did accrue 99 days of MLB service last season while on the injured list recovering from Tommy John surgery. He spent the majority of the 2021 campaign at Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

Assuming he clears release waivers, Tillo will be a free agent and could look for a minor league deal with any of the league’s 30 teams, or maybe Tillo could find his way back to Sioux City as an Explorer.

