Advertisement

Iowa Supreme Court: Finkenauer qualifies for Senate ballot

The court’s decision Friday leaves Finkenauer as the likely frontrunner for Iowa's June 7...
The court’s decision Friday leaves Finkenauer as the likely frontrunner for Iowa's June 7 primary.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled that Democratic Senate candidate Abby Finkenauer qualifies for the primary ballot, rejecting a lower court decision and allowing her to continue her campaign for the nomination.

The court’s decision Friday leaves Finkenauer as the likely frontrunner in a race with two lesser-known candidates ahead of Iowa’s June 7 primary. The winner will face Republican Sen. Charles Grassley, who is seeking an eighth term in the Senate.

The court rejected a lower court ruling that found that Finkenauer failed to meet a state law that requires candidates to submit at least 100 signatures from at least 19 counties to qualify for the ballot.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash occurred Thursday on an entrance ramp to Highway 20 in Sioux City.
2 people sent to hospital after accident on Hwy 20 entrance ramp in Sioux City
Jackson Shane Phillips
Man arrested in connection to Lincoln County death now charged with murder
A house fire was reported in Oakdale, Nebraska Thursday morning. Crews found a deceased...
One person dead after house fire in Antelope County, NE
The new owners of the Field of Dreams Movie Site, Go the Distance Baseball, LLC, are unveiling...
$80 million Field of Dreams Movie Site expansion unveiled
The t-shirts Mrs. March designed to raise money for Connor Johnson's cancer treatments.
Sioux City elementary students raise money for classmate with cancer

Latest News

So far, there have been no injuries reported due to this incident and no suspects have been...
Sioux City police investigating Thursday night shootings at 2 separate locations
One person was injured during a shooting at a Sioux City apartment complex Friday morning.
Woman injured in Sioux City apartment shooting; police still searching for suspect
Estherville police officer, former officer facing charges; one of them charged with over 80 miscellaneous counts
Dog Walk Forecast: Gibbs
Dog Walk Forecast: Gibbs