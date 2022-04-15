Mustangs down Defenders, Canaday tosses 12 K’s in big win

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We are down to the final couple of weeks in the GPAC baseball regular season, and tensions are rising as schools are trying to earn their spots in the post-season. On Friday, both Morningside and Dordt were trying to fight for the shots at the GPAC playoffs as the squared off at Lewis and Clark Park.

The Mustangs opened up game one of their double-header with a huge four-run second innning. With two runners on, Hunter Jenkins drove one run in with a single to left field. Very next batter Carter Ades whipped out the boom stick as he sent a towering shot to the right-center gap that cleared the bases, while giving himself a standup triple. Morningside added to their lead with another huge inning in the sixth inning when they drove in six more runs to earn a 10-1 victory.

A huge part in this win came from the arm of Mustang Sophomore Wade Canaday, who finished game one allowing one run on three hits, and fanning 12 Defenders, earning him his fifth win of the season.

