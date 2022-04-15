Nebraska state parks continue temporary campfire ban

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A campfire ban continues as drought conditions have triggered a heightened risk of fire.

According to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, a temporary ban on campfires will remain in effect for central and western Nebraska state parks due to ongoing drought conditions.

Officials recommend park guests in areas without the ban should use extreme caution if they choose to light a campfire. These precautions include keeping fires small, contained in fire rings, and attended at all times. Having water or a fire extinguisher nearby is also recommended.

When campers are done with the fire, campfires should be extinguished with water until all coals have cooled completely.

The Game and Parks Commission adds that if the drought conditions continue, the campfire ban may expand to more parks across the state.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.