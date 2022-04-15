Advertisement

Nebraska unemployment rate falls to 2%, lowest in state’s history

(WVLT)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Both Nebraska’s and Iowa’s unemployment rates continue to steadily decline.

The Nebraska Department of Labor and the Iowa Workforce Development released unemployment numbers for March 2022.

According to the Nebraska Department of Labor, the state’s unemployment rate dropped to 2% in March, down from 2.1% in February. The March rate is tied with Utah for the lowest unemployment in the country, and is the lowest in the state’s history.

Nebraska Commissioner of Labor John Albin says the employment rates both statewide and in the Lincoln metro are new records.

“The number of people employed statewide has reached another record high,” said Albin. “Both the statewide labor force employment of 1,037,823 and the Lincoln metro’s employment of 186,996 are record highs.”

Private industries in Nebraska which saw the most growth were mining and construction, leisure and hospitality, and trade, transportation, and utilities.

Iowa’s unemployment rate continues to decline as well. According to the Iowa Workforce Development, the March unemployment rate fell to 3.3%, down from 3.5% in February.

The total number of employed workers in Iowa’s workforce reached 1,637,100, in March, up from 1,626,800 in February.

While the number of workers in the leisure and hospitality industry increased in Nebraska, it dropped in Iowa. The state lost 2,800 leisure and hospitality jobs in March. However, retail - as well as trade, transportation, and utilities jobs, increased.

The national unemployment rate for March 2022 is 3.6%.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Estherville police officer, former officer facing charges; one of them charged with over 80 miscellaneous counts
One person was injured during a shooting at a Sioux City apartment complex Friday morning.
Woman injured in Sioux City apartment shooting; police still searching for suspect
Emanuel Pleitez
Man involved in standoff outside Sioux City school gets 60 years in prison
So far, there have been no injuries reported due to this incident and no suspects have been...
Sioux City police investigating Thursday night shooting reports along Stone Park Blvd
An Arizona man faces animal cruelty charges after 183 dead dogs, rabbits, birds and other...
Police: 183 animals found in man’s freezer, some frozen alive

Latest News

Standoff
Standoff
KTIV Muskies Bucs 4-15-22
KTIV Muskies Bucs 4-15-22
A rending shows potential plans for WarHorse Casino
‘We’re very excited about Ho Chunk annexing into the city’ - South Sioux City annexes land owned by Ho Chunk
South Sioux City annexes land for a Ho Chunk casino and horse racetrack
Ho Chunk horseracing and casino plans
Business Spotlight: Sioux City Explorer's