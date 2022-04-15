Not as windy Friday with precipitation arriving for Easter Sunday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The wind was immensely strong yesterday with several gusts reaching 60 miles per hour.

Thankfully, the wind will not be as strong today with gusts that top out near 30 miles per hour.

There will be a mix of sunshine and clouds overhead with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Average highs are close to 60 degrees so this is a little cool for mid April.

Lows tonight will approach record levels as we dip into the low 20s.

Saturday looks solid with highs near 50, a steady but fairly light breeze and a mostly sunny sky.

However, light snow becomes possible with some rain and snow showers expected for Easter Sunday.

Accumulation looks light and mainly on grassy areas.

More on the precipitation coming for the holiday today on News 4.

