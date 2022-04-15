Advertisement

RNC votes to keep Iowa’s “first in the nation” status for presidential caucus

By Matt Breen
Apr. 14, 2022
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KTIV) - The Republican National Committee has voted, unanimously, to leave Iowa as the “first in the nation” caucus kicking of the presidential nominating process in 2024.

The decision came during RNC meetings, in Memphis, Tennessee, Thursday.

Iowa GOP chairman Jeff Kaufmann chaired the Presidential Nominating Process Committee, and recommended Iowa continue to lead the process of selecting a president. That’s after Kaufmann’s committee reviewed all of the options dating back to the 1970s. He says the committee still came to the same conclusion. “If we want geographic diversity, if we want to make sure that we have a process in which all parts of the country are included, that this was the route to go,” said Jeff Kaufmann, Republican Party of Iowa Chairman.

The move by the RNC comes a day after Democratic National Committee members voted to strip Iowa of its “first in the nation” status.

