Sioux City East Tops Sioux City West in double OT
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - SOCC
S.C. East 4 S.C. West 3 F/2OT
S.C. North 1 Lewis Central 0 F
MLB
Seattle 5 Chicago WSox 1 F
Philadelphia 3 Miami 4 F
St. Louis 1 Milwaukee 5 F
Washington 4 Pittsburgh 9 F
Oakland 6 Tampa Bay 3 F
NHL
Ottawa 3 Boston 2 F
St. Louis 6 Buffalo 2 F
Detroit 3 Carolina 0 F
Minnesota 3 Dallas 2 OT
NY Islanders 3 Pittsburgh 6 F
Anaheim 3 Tampa Bay 4 OT
Washington 3 Toronto 7 F
Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.