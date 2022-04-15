Sioux City police investigating Thursday night shootings at 2 separate locations

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police in Sioux City are investigating a pair of shots fired calls that occurred Thursday night.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, at about 7:30 p.m. officers were sent to the area of Stone Park Blvd and 32nd Street for shots fired. Officers then got reports of shots being fired from the area of Hamilton and Stone Park Blvd.

After these calls, witnesses reported seeing a four-door silver car chasing a black passenger car eastbound on Stone Park Blvd. Police searched the area but did not locate the suspect vehicle. But they did locate evidence of a shooting.

So far, there have been no injuries reported due to this incident and no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Sioux City Police Department or call Crime Stoppers at 258-TIPS (258-8477).

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.