Some snow may fly on Easter in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - While there was still a breeze on Friday, the really gusty winds we’ve been experiencing did take a break finally.

We’ll continue with a bit of a breeze tonight as chilly temperatures take over with lows going all the way down into the low 20s.

Despite a lot of sunshine on Saturday, temperatures will continue to stay below average with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s across the region with northwest wind at 10 to 20 miles per hour.

We’ll then see a system moving in that could give us a light rain and snow combination late Saturday night when lows head down to around 30.

Then a combination of rain and snow is expected on Easter Sunday across Siouxland.

There could be a little light accumulation, especially on grassy surfaces and especially in northeastern Siouxland.

Some of the rain and snow combination could turn to just some rain showers by the afternoon on Sunday as highs reach the mid 40s and it will be breezy with a southeast wind going over 20 miles per hour at times.

That system will move out later in the day Sunday and that means Monday will be a calmer day with highs getting close to 50 on a partly cloudy and windy day.

When will more significant warming be moving our way?

