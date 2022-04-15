Advertisement

Woman injured in Sioux City apartment shooting; police still searching for suspect

One was injured during a shooting at a Sioux City apartment complex Friday morning.(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police say a woman was sent to the hospital Friday morning after getting shot in the leg at a Sioux City apartment complex.

According to Sioux City police, at about 9:15 p.m. they were called to the East Edge Apartment Homes for a reported shooting. After arriving at the scene, police say they learned a single shot was fired inside the apartment complex. Only one person was injured, and she was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the leg. Police say the injury is non-life-threatening.

Police are still looking for a suspect as of 11 a.m. Friday and have not yet determined a motive for the shooting.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

