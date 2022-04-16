Junior League of Sioux City holds annual Bunny Day for Easter

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Junior League of Sioux City held its annual Bunny Day at the Discovery Shop on West 7th Street on Saturday.

Children got a free book and took a picture with the Easter Bunny. The popular event didn’t happen the last two years because of the pandemic, but this one turned out well.

“We had a great turnout today,” said Melissa Perera, Chair of the Discovery Shop. “We were kind of overwhelmed with the turnout. So thank you to everyone that showed up in our community.”

Along with being a great way to get children in the Easter spirit, events like this also help expose the public to the Discovery Shop, which plays an important role in the community.

“Every dollar that’s spent in the Discovery Shop goes back to our community projects,” said Perera, “So we’re always putting all that money back into the community.”

The Discovery Shop is owned and operated by the Junior League, a group of local women who have been helping the community for more than 100 years. They’ve also helped with recent projects at the Sioux City Art Center and Camp High Hopes.

“It’s really important that people know who we are and where we’re at,” said Perera. “A lot of people don’t even know the discovery shop exists over here on West 7th. So we want to get that exposure out. And then I think it’s really important that this is a way we can serve our community. A lot of people might not have the opportunity to go visit the Easter Bunny or get a free photo, and we’d like to offer that to people.”

The Easter Bunny was the main draw to this event, but it also serves another purpose. The money raised creates other opportunities for the community.

Along with Bunny Day, the Junior League also holds a similar event with Santa around Christmas time.

