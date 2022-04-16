Advertisement

Muskies handle Buccaneers 4-0 after slow start

By Austin Tanner
Apr. 15, 2022
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a slow start to their game, the Muskies get the best of Des Moines and win at home 4-0. Alex Tracy got the start in net for the Muskies as he stopped 15 shots in the shutout.

USHL

Des Moines 0 - Sioux City 4 F

CBB

Dordt 4 - Morningside 17 F

Wayne State 3 - Augustana 11 F

Hastings 5 - Mount Marty 13F

Northeast CC 7 - Iowa Lakes CC 2 F

Dakota Wesleyan 12 - Northwestern 4 F

Dakota Wesleyan 4 - Northwestern 6 F

Dordt 1 - Morningside 10 F

Wartburg 1 - Buena Vista 5 F

Northeast 12 - Iowa Lakes CC 0 F

Hastings 5 - Mount Marty 9 F

CSB

Morningside 2 - Doane 1 F

Wayne State 11 - MSU Moorhead 2 F/5

South Dakota 8 - North Dakota 0 F

North Dakota 2 South Dakota 21 F

Wayne State 5 - MSU Moorhead 6 F

Morningside 2 - Doane 0 F

Luther College 3 - Buena Vista 8 F

Wartburg College 3 - Buena Vista 2 F

MLB

Minnesota 8 - Boston 4 F

Tampa Bay 2 - Chicago WSox 3 F

San Francisco 4 - Cleveland 1 F

Detroit 2 - Kansas City 1 F

Philadelphia 1 - Miami 7 F

Arizona 3 - NY Mets 10 F

Washington 7 - Pittsburgh 2 F

Oakland 1 - Toronto 4 F

