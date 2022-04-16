Muskies handle Buccaneers 4-0 after slow start
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a slow start to their game, the Muskies get the best of Des Moines and win at home 4-0. Alex Tracy got the start in net for the Muskies as he stopped 15 shots in the shutout.
USHL
Des Moines 0 - Sioux City 4 F
CBB
Dordt 4 - Morningside 17 F
Wayne State 3 - Augustana 11 F
Hastings 5 - Mount Marty 13F
Northeast CC 7 - Iowa Lakes CC 2 F
Dakota Wesleyan 12 - Northwestern 4 F
Dakota Wesleyan 4 - Northwestern 6 F
Dordt 1 - Morningside 10 F
Wartburg 1 - Buena Vista 5 F
Northeast 12 - Iowa Lakes CC 0 F
Hastings 5 - Mount Marty 9 F
CSB
Morningside 2 - Doane 1 F
Wayne State 11 - MSU Moorhead 2 F/5
South Dakota 8 - North Dakota 0 F
North Dakota 2 South Dakota 21 F
Wayne State 5 - MSU Moorhead 6 F
Morningside 2 - Doane 0 F
Luther College 3 - Buena Vista 8 F
Wartburg College 3 - Buena Vista 2 F
MLB
Minnesota 8 - Boston 4 F
Tampa Bay 2 - Chicago WSox 3 F
San Francisco 4 - Cleveland 1 F
Detroit 2 - Kansas City 1 F
Philadelphia 1 - Miami 7 F
Arizona 3 - NY Mets 10 F
Washington 7 - Pittsburgh 2 F
Oakland 1 - Toronto 4 F
