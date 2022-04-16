Rain and snow likely Easter Sunday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It has been a cool and breezy start to our Easter weekend here in Siouxland. Today the skies cleared, and a northern wind continues to sweep through the area between 10 and 20 miles per hour. Highs this afternoon stayed on the cooler side in the 40s for many of us.

Tonight, we can expect to see more cloud cover build into the viewing area with snow chances moving in by the early morning hours on Sunday. Overnight lows will drop to near 30 degrees with the winds settling some from the north.

Sunday a few rain and snow showers will be possible in the morning hours, but by the afternoon the skies will begin to clear leaving us with sunshine overhead by the evening hours. Highs on Easter Sunday will be slightly warmer than Saturday into the mid to upper 40s.

We have a bit of a warmup expected leading into the work week. For a closer look at our 10-day forecast be sure to tune in to News 4 at 6 and 10 this evening.

